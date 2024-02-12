UAE showjumper Abdullah Al Marri on historic Olympics qualification and finding his hunger

In the third episode of the Abtal podcast, host Reem Abulleil is joined by Emirati showjumper Abdullah Al Marri, a popular figure on the equestrian scene in the region and beyond, and a recent individual bronze medallist and team silver medallist at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

A winner of several Grand Prix events, Al Marri was part of a group of showjumpers who made history for the UAE last year when they secured qualification for the Olympics as a team for the very first time.

In this conversation, Al Marri shares what it’s like to jump a 1.6m-high fence on top of a 600kg horse and what it takes for a rider to master the necessary cross-species communication with his animal in and out of competition.

He also explains all the unique aspects and mental challenges faced in showjumping and his experience training young riders.

You can listen to the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interview on The National News YouTube channel.