Netanyahu faces protests in Washington and fans invade pitch at Olympics match - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, thousands of protesters pour into Washington to demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to US Congress.

President Joe Biden has made his first public address since ending his re-election campaign.

In Paris, Morocco defeated Argentina 2-1 in a chaotic opening men’s football match at the OIympics.

