Hamas and Israel reach four-day truce, former US official's racist rant - Trending

Israel has agreed to a four-day truce with Hamas, according to reports by local and international news agencies.

A former US national security official was recorded on video harassing a halal food vendor in Manhattan in recent weeks, calling the man a “terrorist”.

The founder and CEO of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pleaded guilty to money laundering violations, and resigned from his position, after the US Department of Justice revealed sweeping allegations against the company.