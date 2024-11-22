A Palestinian writer's dilemma

With regard to Nagham Mohanna's piece 'Knowledge to ashes': Gazan intellectual on verge of selling book collection to feed his children (November 21): Selling those books is like losing his soul. Being a reader and collector myself, I can understand the pain of this choice. Even apart from death, war tears out lives in many ways.

A Sumodh, Dubai

How could the fate of a lifetime of books collected be the bread oven? Why is the world allowing one state to keep committing crimes for over a year?

Ree El Chiekh, Abu Dhabi

This hits so incredibly hard. I hope he has the list of names of the books for the world to help restore them.

Sarah Hicks, Cardiff, Wales

Illinois hate crime

In reference to the report Illinois woman suspected of attacking man in 'Palestine' shirt charged with hate crimes (November 19): He was protecting his wife. And he shows amazing restraint and calmness in the face of such provocation. Honestly, this is the best he could have done. Otherwise everyone would have immediately made the 64-year-old woman out to be the victim.

Lilly Berry, New York City, US

Obviously, she's not American, from her accent. I'm guessing she's either Israeli or European-Jewish. The guy had every right to protect himself and his wife who happens to be pregnant.

Hourieh Khalil, Alberta, Canada

The cost of impunity for Israel

Regarding Adla Massoud's report Israel's ban will have 'catastrophic consequences', UNRWA head warns (November 14): Israel is being allowed to get away with every atrocious criminal and inhuman action causing intense suffering and devastation.

Reema Farouki, Amman, Jordan

Delhi can't breathe

With reference to Taniya Dutta's article New Delhi pollution: Schools shut as air quality hits worst level this year in Indian capital (November 18): This time, the city’s pollution levels reached the “severe plus” category, marking the worst air quality recorded this year in Delhi. Such hazardous levels of pollution led to school lessons moving online, work from home, and significantly reduced visibility on the roads, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

The alarming situation repeated this year highlights the urgent need for authorities to address the growing air pollution crisis. It is crucial for the government to take immediate and effective measures to improve air quality and bring it back to safer, more normal levels to protect public health and ensure the smooth functioning of daily life.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

