At least Bernie Sanders is standing up against arms sales to Israel

An attempt to block US arms sales to Israel

With reference to Ellie Sennett's report Bernie Sanders attempts to block $20bn in US arms sales to Israel (September 18): Glad to see that someone has the heart and the brains to stand up against foreign influence in the US. Senators are supposed to work for Americans. At least Bernie Sanders does.

Peter W, Chicago, Illinois

He's speaking the truth. Sanders must increase his personal security. His views on the US supporting Israel's killings in Gaza are not going to be popular at home.

Andrew S Knights, Madrid, Spain

Explosions in Lebanon

In regard to the report Death toll rises to 25 in Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions (September 19): This was shocking to read about. I know pagers are still used in some professions, by doctors, the police, building security and so on, but my impression was that for most people walkie talkies and pagers were extinct. And then something like this happens. Tragic for the families of the victims.

Christina M, Dubai

I wish Kamala Harris, if she wins, puts an end to sending Israel the weapons to enable them to create any more havoc and destruction in the region.

Rachana Menon, London

UAE women on boards

With reference to The National's report UAE to require private companies to have women on boards of directors under gender equality drive (September 18): This is great news as globally in many cases, board rooms tend to be male dominated. Diversity on boards in essential for fostering innovation and achieving balanced decision making. It's just smart business.

K F, Abu Dhabi

Good to hear of such progress. My concern is that some companies might put undeserving women in higher roles for the sake of rules or quotas and that can create a negative bias. Merit is what should count for designations, regardless of gender, skin colour or nationalities.

Miriam R, Dubai

Modi's next 100 days

With reference to Chitrabhanu Kadalayil's op-ed India's political playing field is more even than it has been for years (September 17): This piece was thought-provoking. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having served a decade-long tenure, now faces the challenge of navigating his third term with a coalition government. He must play his cards judiciously to ensure overall development for India and fulfil the trust placed in him by the electorate.

The task ahead is complex, given the country's multi-party system and the self-interes of opposition parties. As the writer aptly noted, the "100 days card" is critical, and Modi will need to deliver effectively in the time that remains. Whether he will succeed in his mission, time will tell.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

