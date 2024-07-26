Biden's taken the right step
With regard to Sara Ruthven's article Biden says it is time to 'pass torch' to next generation in Oval Office speech (July 25): He made a tough, sensible decision. Excellent speech from a true statesman, and he is realistic about the need for a new generation of political leaders to protect democracy.
R Sutton, Canberra, Australia
Biden has time to get it right and set a record for his last few months in office. He must stop the killings in Gaza and focus on American citizens and their tax burdens and not on dangerous foreign policy dictated by non-humanitarian beliefs. There is time till before November to do the right thing and stop arming other countries for no good reason.
Jenny Thornton, Nevada, US
We saw this with Hillary Clinton in 2016, America may still not be ready for a woman president.
Shoaib Rahman, Lahore, Pakistan
Netanyahu's speech in US Congress
In reference to Tom Watkins's op-ed Netanyahu trolls Gaza war critics in reality-bending speech to Congress (July 25): After the past several months, it's truly mind blowing to listen to Netanyahu talk about good and evil.
Claire K, Michigan, US
He seems to be pandering in his speech for more billions to continue the devastation in Gaza. American taxpayers seem to be misled time and again by some of their own elected representatives.
Abu Omar, Taraz, Kazakhstan
He is insulting Americans in front of their representatives who are supposed to speak for them and defend them.
Fouad El Haj, Beirut, Lebanon
India's development budget
In reference to Rebecca Bundhun's report India Budget 2024: Jobs, middle class and rural development in focus, minister says (July 23): The coverage of the Indian budget was an interesting read. After resuming office for a third term, the National Democratic Alliance-led alliance government submitted the first budget by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was received with mixed reactions.
There was more of an emphasis on job creation, rural development, and requirements of the Indian middle class. This should be appreciated. I applaud the priority areas but wish there was more for the health sector. Patients should not have to suffer unaffordable tariffs on medicines and inflation should be monitored. Education is the other sector that ought to be given priority. Overall, however, it is a development-focused budget and a welcome one.
K Ragavan, Denver, Colorado