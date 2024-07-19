The importance of old UAE photos

Old photos of the UAE

I write in reference to John Dennehy's article Bird's eye-view of Dubai of the 1980s shows city on cusp of transformation (July 9): the experience of looking at old photographs of anything just does not get ... old. It's even more special when they are pictures of the UAE, where I have spent some time. While they take me back to a different age, and possibly simpler times, they also give me much-needed perspective on how far the country has come. Even the feelings of pride and admiration, for all that the country and its people have achieved, don't get old.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Two opposite takes on Trump

I write in reference to Raghida Dergham's article Donald Trump should seize the opportunity to rebrand himself (July 16): Trump needs to be courageous and bold. America needs someone who works the talk and talks the work. There is no doubt he is sound in mind. It is clear from the way he responds to, and engages with, his critics.

Max Stan, Aba, Nigeria

Trump is pursuing his own personal goals. The little dignity that the US regained after the 2021 coup attempt will be forever lost if he wins the presidential election in November.

Angelo Turetta, Bologna, Italy

Zero tolerance towards violence

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam's article Oman mosque survivors say gunmen chanted 'non-believers, this is your end' as they fired (July 17): Oman is a very peaceful country, and it should continue to be that way. There should be zero tolerance towards any form of violence.

Ugochukwu Isaac, Owerri, Nigeria

Gaza's lost generation

I write in reference to Mina Aldroubi's article Gaza endures one of the deadliest weeks since start of the war, says UN (July 16): amid widespread death and destruction in Gaza over the past nine months, it appears an entire generation will be lost to the conflict. All I can say is that God is watching.

Name withheld upon request

The National's slick new look

I would like to congratulate The National and its team on the slick new look of my favourite newspaper. It is more crisp and eye catching. Kudos to the team from a loyal reader.

Ranju Kapoor, Dubai

