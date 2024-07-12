The challenges ahead for Keir Starmer

The challenges for Keir Starmer
With regard to Lemma Shehadi's article Keir Starmer calls Middle East leaders as new PM (July 7): I wish Mr Starmer well in his new role as Prime Minister. He has so much work ahead of him to sort the country that's been falling behind in so many ways. I hope he doesn't arm or fund Israel and instead uses the money to pay the NHS workers and create a better life for those living in the UK and contributing to British society.
Cynthia Boucher, Beirut, Lebanon
Now that the campaign is over and won, Mr Starmer should begin to do a lot more for the UK taxpayers than the Tories were doing. He should stop illegal immigration – millions of pounds are paid to house and feed immigrants. He needs to incentivise people to get back to work through job training, create more jobs, reduce free handouts, build new housing and prop up the NHS.
Stephen J Trindade, London, UK
Mr Starmer is likely to face even more pressure now from inside his party than outside. The fight to end the Gaza war, with a permanent ceasefire and the recognition of Palestine as a free state, goes on. Now there are many more voices inside Parliament echoing what's happening outside. The people of Palestine asked and the British people seem to have delivered. There may be a lot riding on Mr Starmer.
Elizabeth Cole, Surrey, UK
If Mr Starmer is a decent man, he should do everything in his power to stop the killing of children in Gaza.
Eric Zargoza, Zaanstad, Netherlands
I am sad that the Conservatives lost – except Liz Truss. I'm glad she lost. She was a disaster that brought the Tories down to this level.
Rachna Rajgopal Menon, London, UK
A treat for beach lovers in Dubai
With regard to The National's report Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost ecotourism (July 7): great to see this. Sustainable ecotourism that respects the natural world and is developed tastefully is the way forward. No country should deem it viable to exploit resources without proper planning.
Tahir Ahmed, Dubai
A new era for Iran
With regard to the report Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential election (July 6): this is heartening news for many, many people in the country. May it be the dawn of a new era in Iranian history.
Morteza Rashidi, Denver, US
He's an educated person and a heart surgeon. The people of Iran elected a moderate. That is an indication that there is hope.
Anna Uzarowska, Ras Al Khaimah
This is great news. Iranians are very talented people and they have a lot to contribute positively to the advancement of the world. They deserve a rational president to enable this. I wish Dr Pezeshkian all the best.
Abe Lawrence, Dubai
