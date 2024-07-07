Keir Starmer calls Middle East leaders on second day as PM

Keir Starmer stressed the UK's commitment to peace and security in the Middle East, in a series of calls to regional leaders on his second day as Prime Minister.

The region has been at the heart of the party's stated foreign policy, as it faced backlash for its support of Israel's military campaign in Gaza in the early weeks of the war.

The calls to leaders of Israel, Palestine and the UAE come after Mr Starmer held his newly elected government's first cabinet meeting on Saturday.

He urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “act with caution” as recent escalations on the northern border to Lebanon could lead to war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

He told Mr Netanyahu the UK would be “further deepening the close relationship between the two countries” and continue their “vital co-operation” to deter security threats to the region.

Turning to the conflict in Gaza, Mr Starmer reiterated his condolences for the lives lost during Hamas’s attacks on Israel on October 7, while also stressing the “urgent need” for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and an “immediate increase” in humanitarian aid reaching civilians.

He stressed the need to maintain the viability of a two-state solution, which includes “ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively,” a Downing Street representative said.

Mr Starmer also spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, where he reassured him his “long-standing” policy on Palestinian statehood recognition “had not changed”.

Statehood was the “undeniable right” of Palestinians, Mr Starmer told Mr Abbas, adding that the UK’s recognition would be part of a contribution towards a peace process.

Acknowledging the “devastating loss” in Gaza, the pair discussed Mr Abbas' immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid, and financial support for the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Starmer agreed to “deepen co-operation” with the UAE on defence, cyber security, trade and investment ties, during a phone call with President Sheikh Mohamed.

“The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Bin Zayed for his kind words on his election victory, and congratulated Sheikh Bin Zayed on the success of the Cop28 Summit in the UAE last year,” the government spokesperson said.

This followed Foreign Secretary David Lammy's call to Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, after Mr Lammy vowed to improve relations with Gulf states should Labour come into power.

Mr Starmer also spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the “strong bond” between the two countries, and the need to continue working together on climate change and other issues ahead of the G20 summit in South Africa next year.