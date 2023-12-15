Indian court's milestone verdict for Kashmir

With reference to Bibhudutta Pradhan's report Article 370 verdict: India's Supreme Court upholds revocation of Kashmir's special status (December 11): Five years ago, in August 2019, the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party. This was a significant milestone in Indian political history. Now that it has been upheld by the Supreme Court, it's good that polls are to be held there before next September. After the recent victory of the BJP in three of the four state elections, the party will have an even better standing in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the unhappiness the Court's verdict has caused the political opposition parties, some analysts believe that overall India‘s 'One Nation, One Election' policy will shine through in the coming months. Most people are also hoping that this finally brings development and unity to Kashmir. And that perhaps, above all, Kashmir will regain its place as one of the best destinations for tourists and trade, as witnessed decades ago.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Israel isn't looking at a ceasefire

With regard to the report Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight on in Gaza: 'Nothing will stop us' (December 13): It definitely looks like Israel will continue the war. The US is supplying it with what it needs to carry out the killing of Palestinians – weapons, money, moral support and diplomatic cover, including constantly voting against a ceasefire at both the Security Council and General Assembly. At the moment, it still seems like Israel can get away with a lot.

Zayd Ismail Ayob, Johannesburg, South Africa

United at the bottom of the Champions League

With reference to Andy Mitten's take on Manchester United crashing out of Europe (December 13): This is very sad. I believe in Erik ten Hag. But he really needs to take action fast to liquidate and sell Harry Maguire as soon as possible. Our recent losses will make our players lose value, Maguire will become too cheap and Man United will not be able to cover its losses for buying such a player for £80 million.

Chen Y, Singapore

RIP to a talented actor

With regard to Farah Andrews's report Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, dies aged 61 (December 13): What a fine actor Andre Braugher was. He shone through in roles beyond playing a cop. He will be missed.

Demos Kyprianou, Abu Dhabi