Indian women deserve better representation in government

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta’s article India introduces women's reservation bill in parliament (September 19): the Indian government has made a promising start to the proceedings in the new parliament building by passing the women's reservation bill in the lower house. Indian women, indeed all women in the world, need to be empowered. The nation's women have long deserved to be better represented in government at all levels. The only issue is that a clause has been added to the bill, which means that it is likely to take at least 15 years for the legislation to be implemented (assuming the bill clears the upper house and then in a majority of the 28 state assemblies across the country). Nonetheless, this is a positive step for the nation. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for their success after years of other parties attempting to pass the bill.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

We should build on Al Neyadi's historic visit to Space

I write in reference to Sarwat Nasir's article 'United in pride': Sultan Al Neyadi receives hero's welcome in Abu Dhabi (September 18): the homecoming of Sultan Al Neyadi made everyone proud. But his safe return from space has also sparked an important question: how much can we truly make use of space technology? As the UAE continues to dream big and prioritise space exploration, it is crucial to consider the commercial viability and potential for development in various arenas. Encouraging the next generation to pursue space technology is vital to the UAE's investment in the future. I hope Al Neyadi’s achievement inspires the youth to reach for the stars and continue to advance their aspirations in this field. I also hope humanity continues to explore the possibilities available and makes the most out of this exciting frontier.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

Why can't America have a third mainstream party?

I write in reference to Hussein Ibish's article Even with an impeachment trial and an indicted son, Biden will still come out on top (September 20): in recent years, some polling has shown that a small majority of the American people are disillusioned with the country's two major mainstream political parties: Democrats and Republicans. I have often wondered what is wrong with the idea of establishing a third mainstream party whose members do not have ties to any corporation or special interest group? Who says what seems to me a corrupt form of campaign financing should be in place in perpetuity? And who says the US should be struck in long and sometimes wishy-washy election cycles?

Name withheld by request