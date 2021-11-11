UAE's climate pledges can inspire other nations

With regard to Georgia Tolley’s article Cop26: UAE pledges to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 (November 9): at the recent Cop26 meeting, many countries accepted that the world needs to come together to tackle climate change.

That the UAE has pledged to add 100 million mangroves before 2030 shows its commitment to saving the planet. With nine years left, there is time to complete this task. The UAE has repeatedly demonstrated it is up to tackling challenges, whether it is in health infrastructure, sports or education. Other nations could follow its example.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Many reasons to visit the Abu Dhabi aquarium

With reference to Evelyn Lau's report Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium to open on Friday in Al Qana (November 9): I loved it and would visit this place as many times as I could.

Dianah Reuel, Ras Al Khaimah

Been there twice already. It's wonderful.

Janice Jimenez Comonsad, Ozamis City, Philippines

Good to see some Covid come under control

With reference to The National's video US-bound flights performed simultaneous take off from London Heathrow to mark the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions (November 8): this is actually pretty cool, glad to see the recovery is going well.

Ramsey RE, Dubai

A medical disaster averted

With regard to Nick Webster's report Rare brain disorder causes German nurse to collapse on cruise ship docked in Dubai (November 8): terrifying story but well done and kudos to Dr Anas Majeed.

Srinath Sambandan, Hyderabad, India

How to say great idea in sign language

With reference to Janice Rodriguez's report To Gather Cafe: first-of-its-kind venue supports Dubai’s deaf community (November 8): what an excellent idea. Wish other countries follow.

Evon Rawlings, Ajman

This is fantastic and a great step forward to help promote sign language and raise awareness of deafness.

Julie Sargeant, Dubai

Great step, like Tim Hortons, that has been doing it for a while now.

Fikret Gasim, Dubai

Wishing Malala wedded bliss

In reference to Soraya Ebrahimi's report Malala Yousafzai gets married in small UK ceremony (November 9): truly beautiful. Wishing them much love, joy and happiness.

Pauline Van Lelyveld, Blantyre, Malawi

Many congratulations to this brave heart woman. Wishing her all the best.

Husam Elamin, New York City

Congratulations on their marriage and may God bless them both.

Jaza E Khair, Dubai