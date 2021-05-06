Almost as many Turks as Iraqis want EU asylum. Why?

When Europe’s migrant crisis first erupted six years ago, the continent was inundated with a wave of asylum applicants, the bulk of whom hailed from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2015, the number of applicants requesting resettlement in the EU from those three countries tripled, quadrupled and sextupled, respectively, compared with the previous year.

Although the precise reasons why it all seemed to happen at once, in a single year, continue to be debated, the fact that Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq were the main points of origin was less perplexing, given the violent wars experienced there. And Europe was not the only destination for the people fleeing them. Large, middle-income countries in the region – Turkey and Iran chief among them – also absorbed millions of Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis.

They were hardly models of stability themselves. Turkey was witnessing the transformation of its dynamic republic into an increasingly authoritarian country, and although Iran had scored a nuclear deal with western powers that should have buoyed its economy, political sabre-rattling and mismanagement of public funds kept it crippled.

Data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, show that, in the aftermath of the 2015 migrant crisis, increasing numbers of Turks and Iranians have sought to become asylum claimants themselves. According to the agency’s figures, asylum claims from Iranian nationals shot up in 2016 to more than 36,000, quadruple those of two years earlier. Since 2017, they have been overtaken by claims from Turks, who increased their asylum claims by a whopping 520 per cent in the four years up to 2019. Last year, more than 15,000 Turks travelled to Europe as refugees, just a few thousand fewer than the number of Iraqis who did the same.

A stream of refugees out of Iran was, perhaps, a long time coming. The country has been in almost-perpetual economic stagnation and political isolation since its so-called Islamic Revolution, and the flood of Afghans, many of whom were living in Iranian camps, to Europe likely inspired many Iranians to join the trip.

But the trend in Turkey is the result of the more recent, eccentric and oppressive path the country has headed down in recent years. The alienation of ethnic minorities has created an atmosphere of hostility in many eastern and southern Turkish cities, home to large Kurdish and Arab populations. Young people, particularly students, have seen employment opportunities diminish as a result of erratic economic policies and crackdowns on political protests.

Since 2019, Europe has been much tougher on asylum claims and worked to stifle the smuggling routes that support them. Many Syrians and Afghans have been deported back to the wars from whence they fled, and the numbers of new arrivals from the Middle East more generally have shrunk somewhat.

The border freezes caused by Covid-19 will have helped stem the tide. Consequently, many of those fleeing war elsewhere in the region have diverted their ambitions back to Turkey. But for its own people as well as those seeking safety there, it is not quite the haven it once was.

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

