We can't let fear become the new pandemic

It has become something of a cliche to say that we live in unprecedented times. Yet sometimes cliches are true for good reasons.

Covid-19 has forced upon us a new normal. This is especially true for the healthcare sector, which quickly had to adapt its facilities, how its professionals worked and how patients accessed treatment. Similar to the rise of video-conferencing technology, an increase in the use of telemedicine has been underway in the medical world.

Much like our new reliance on food delivery services, now my sector is having to embrace remote drug delivery, as well as socially distanced, drive-through vaccinations. These innovations are vital. But there are many things in healthcare that cannot be replaced by digitisation.

The government, Seha and the healthcare industry have put huge effort into the fight against Covid-19. Our communities have sacrificed much and shown real solidarity. After all this hard work, the last thing we want is for a new and harder-to-spot “hidden pandemic” to scupper our achievements.

SEHA will maintain a wide variety of safety measures across their facilities to allay people's fear of contracting Covid-19. The National

This is so important because we know that prevention is far better than cure. We need people to be proactive, to get that check-up and seek treatment as early as possible. Time and prompt intervention are our biggest weapons against all illnesses, particularly serious ones such as cancer.

We know that some people are apprehensive about coming back to hospitals and clinics. This is understandable. However, not only are the majority of our hospitals free of Covid-19, but we also have vast precautionary measures in place to ensure patients, their families and our staff are safe.

This includes going above and beyond to meet globally recognised sterilisation standards, as well as steps such as controlled entry protocols involving disinfection and temperature screening. Glass barriers between reception staff and patients are now in place and our waiting rooms have been redesigned to enable social distancing. To reduce high footfalls in our clinics, we are re-scheduling appointments to avoid overbooking. And these are just some of the measures.

It is well documented that the pandemic poses a greater risk to those with underlying health conditions. Despite this, more and more people are delaying seeking medical treatment. By presenting late to professionals, patients are denying themselves the best outcomes.

Combating this trend requires a narrative shift as we emerge from the pandemic and see the green shoots of recovery across the UAE. Fear from Covid-19 cannot become fear of accessing healthcare. Our message is loud and clear: people must not postpone medical visits due to anxiety about the virus. Doing so comes at a cost, which is both human and financial.

The longer you wait to get assessed, the more likely the health challenges will worsen, requiring more complex and costly treatments further down the road. Heart disease, cancer and diabetes, to name just a few, are not taking a break because of Covid-19. But nor are we. No matter what kind of medical attention you require, clinicians remain ready to help. We continue to prioritise healthcare access for all patients in need, while delivering the very highest quality of care.

There is good news though. The success of the UAE’s phase-3 trials for the Sinopharm CNBG Covid-19 jab, in addition to recent global progress on vaccine development, are all indicators of the world’s efforts to find a solution. Developed by Sinopharm CNBG and G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of G42 Group, the vaccine’s clinical trials are a collaboration between Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Seha.

But even as we gain a better understanding of the virus, we cannot and will not dilute our safety measures. Equally, people must not put off treatment in the hope that the virus will soon recede. Even though we may be entering the end-game of the pandemic, the same advice applies: if you feel you need to see your doctor, go. If you feel you need to go to the emergency department, go now.

Let’s not squander our massive achievements by neglecting health conditions that need attention. If we do that, while we may win the battle, the virus will win the war.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi is acting group chief operations officer at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha)

