In Iraq, Biden doesn't want to repeat Obama's mistakes

Just as has happened with Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden is taking a big gamble with his decision to end American combat operations in Iraq by the end of 2021. After 20 years of involvement that has often been mired in controversy, it is understandable that the new administration should want to scale down its involvement in America’s "forever wars".

There does, however, appear to be a significant difference between the Biden administration’s plans for Iraq as opposed to those for Afghanistan, where Washington intends to withdraw all its forces before the end of the year. Mr Biden plans to maintain a scaled down US presence in Iraq to provide assistance and training to the Iraqi security forces to ensure they can contain the threat posed by both Iranian-backed militias and ISIS.

The announcement, which followed Mr Biden's meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in the White House on Monday, is a confirmation of his administration’s policy of disengaging the US from the two major military interventions that came after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

There will be a shift in emphasis, instead, as the remaining American contingent concentrates its efforts on fulfilling an advisory role. One of its primary aims will be to ensure that ISIS militants do not renew their attempts to challenge the Iraqi government, as happened the last time Washington withdrew its military forces from the country. "I think things are going well,” Mr Biden said of the ongoing joint US-Iraqi campaign against ISIS. “Our role in Iraq will be to be available to continue to train, to assist, to help, and to deal with ISIS – as it arrives. But we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission. We support strengthening Iraq's democracy.”

An Afghan armed forces personnel guards a check point in Herat. AFP

One major difference between Mr Biden’s approach to Iraq as compared to Afghanistan is that, whereas the Afghan government was keen for Washington to maintain its military presence, the Iraqi government wanted to see the US scale down its military operations – a hot political topic in Baghdad. Opposition groups regularly demand the removal of foreign troops from Iraqi soil, especially after recent clashes between Iranian-backed militias and US forces. The Biden administration is hoping the announcement will bring some political stability to Baghdad ahead of October’s parliamentary election.

Even so, having spent much of the past two decades immersed in Iraqi affairs, Mr Biden is well acquainted with the difficulties of striking the right balance between security and stability in Iraq.

Back in 2002, just months before the US-led invasion of Iraq, Mr Biden – then chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee – voted in favour of authorising force against dictator Saddam Hussein. He later appeared alongside then president George W Bush in the White House East Room when he signed the resolution. Mr Biden subsequently became a vocal critic of the Bush administration’s handling of the conflict, and when the succeeding Obama administration opted to end Washington’s military involvement in Iraq, Mr Biden, in his capacity as vice president, was tasked with withdrawing the 150,000 American troops in the country.

The unseemly haste of the withdrawal, with insufficient attention being given to Iraq’s fragile political institutions, arguably led to the emergence of ISIS in the summer of 2014, when militants seized control of large swathes of northern Iraq and, at one critical juncture, even threatened to overrun Baghdad. In what became a major embarrassment for the Obama administration, Washington was once again obliged to deploy combat forces to Iraq, ultimately resulting in the highly successful mission to destroy ISIS’s so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Mesopotamian treasures on display at the Iraqi Museum in Baghdad. The National Museum, known as the Cradle of Civilisation Museum, reopened at the end of February 2009 after its ancient treasures were looted in the aftermath of the US-led invasion in 2003. (JOSEPH EID/AFP)

Quote Biden is well versed in the complicated twists and turns that have defined US policy in Iraq during the past two decades

Mr Biden is well versed in the complicated twists and turns that have defined US policy in Iraq during the past two decades, and is therefore mindful that, even if the US is to end combat operations, its presence in the country needs to be maintained to help the Iraqi government withstand the combined pressures of ISIS and Iran.

At present there are an estimated 2,500 US troops in Iraq and, while US officials have declined to say how that number will change following the president’s announcement, the expectation is the strength will be about the same. Moreover, Mr Biden is keen to expand the US-Iraqi relationship away from its previous emphasis on security and counterterrorism operations to include other bilateral issues, such as dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. In this context, Washington has committed to provide the country 500,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

Nevertheless, even with Washington maintaining a residual presence in Iraq, Mr Biden’s initiative is not without risk, not least because of the threat posed by ISIS. The organisation’s ability to regroup after the devastating defeats it suffered years ago is reflected in the announcement earlier this week that Russia was reinforcing its combat strength in Tajikistan and training local soldiers over concerns that ISIS militants were moving into neighbouring Afghanistan. The group is also believed to entertain ambitions of rebuilding in Iraq.

Mr Biden's decision also raises questions about Iran’s future involvement in Iraq, with concerns that Tehran will seek to expand its influence there. The US president will be well aware of the risks he is taking. But by seeking to maintain presence in the country, he is taking precautions to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

The details Heard It in a Past Life Maggie Rogers (Capital Records) 3/5

MATCH INFO Al Jazira 3 (O Abdulrahman 43', Kenno 82', Mabkhout 90+4') Al Ain 1 (Laba 39') Red cards: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain)

MATCH INFO Qalandars 109-3 (10ovs) Salt 30, Malan 24, Trego 23, Jayasuriya 2-14 Bangla Tigers (9.4ovs) Fletcher 52, Rossouw 31 Bangla Tigers win by six wickets

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

