The National

Opinion

Cartoon

Shadi's take on the latest effort to promote Syria's business potential

Countries offering golden visas

UK
Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years.

Germany
Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen.

Italy
The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million.

Switzerland
Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax.

Canada
Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence. 

SyriaEconomyMiddle East

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          The UAE Today