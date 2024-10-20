Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones)

Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.