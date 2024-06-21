Lebanese people want peace

With reference to Jamie Prentis's report Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Cyprus over opening airports to Israel if Lebanon war begins (June 19): Lebanon is at peace with Cyprus and Cypriots have always helped Lebanon during the Civil War. Antagonists need to leave us alone. Every single Lebanese person I know only wants peace.

Dina Azar, Bristol, UK

Nasrallah doesn't represent most Lebanese people and we are sick of being inaccurately spoken for by a handful of people meddling from outside the country.

Cynthia Daoud, Tyre, Lebanon

When will the international community intervene? The US can stop this war mongering. I cannot emphasise this enough: we Lebanese do not want war. We've had enough over the decades.

Idris M, Beirut, Lebanon

America needs to look after itself first, not Israel

With regard to Patrick deHahn's report US rebuffs Netanyahu claim it is withholding support to Israel (June 19): It's shocking to me that the Israeli prime minister would actually say 'Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster'. America doesn't owe anyone anything – except its own citizens. I am so disappointed with how after the wildfires last year in Lahaina the Hawaiian home owners – Americans – were neglected. We weren't taken care of. We pay taxes and the government can't even look after its own people. Weapons to Israel should not be the priority. But too many politicians care only about their own agendas.

Ryan Luna, Seattle, US

Tools? Just to kill more innocent people. Shame on the US for supplying Israel with these weapons to destroy even more Palestinian lives.

Faisal Haroon, via email

Tools are to fix houses, not to blow them up. Stop killing even more Palestinians. Stop killing children, stop leaving so many orphaned. This war has continued for too long. The US should think twice before continuing to perpetuate this horror. They must stop supplying Israel with these weapons.

Zara Zubair, Ras Al Khaimah

Pilgrims succumbing to heatstroke

With regard to the article Jordan, Tunisia, Iran and Indonesia report deaths of citizens at Hajj (June 19): The reports are heartbreaking. To think how many of the heatstroke victims were elderly people who had embarked on the journey of their lifetime. May they rest in peace and their families have the strength to cope with the news.

Shiela Ahmed, Oman

A trip to the site of historic city

With regard to the editorial An ancient city dug up in the UAE links the country to its rich past (June 17): This is very interesting. I look forward to reading about more such discoveries and to visit the site once it's open to the public.

Natalie Borman, Dubai