US rebuffs Netanyahu claim that it is withholding support to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday suggested that the US was “withholding” military support, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said only one shipment was being held back.

“It’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Mr Netanyahu claimed in a video posted on social media.

“Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.”

He said Mr Blinken told him in a meeting last week that he was working to end delays in such shipments.

But Mr Blinken later denied any bottlenecks in military support to Israel.

“We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that President [Joe] Biden has talked about with regard to 2,000-pound bombs, because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area, like Rafah. That remains under review,” Mr Blinken told reporters.

Mr Biden has voiced concern about Israel using heavy ammunition in densely populated areas, such as Rafah, without clear plans for civilian safety.

He said he would halt additional shipments of offensive weapons if Israel's military launched a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city, where more than a million civilians sought shelter after fleeing other parts of the Palestinian enclave.

While Israel has conducted military operations in Rafah, resulting in destruction of neighbourhoods and reported civilian deaths, the US has said the actions have not crossed its “red line”.

The Biden administration in May publicly confirmed that it held back from sending heavy bombs, but all other weaponry shipments have continued as normal.

“We genuinely do not know what he's talking about. We just don't,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing.

“There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused, and you've heard us talk about that many times.”

Ms Jean-Pierre said that the US is having “constructive discussions” with Israel about releasing that shipment of 2,000-pound bombs, but said she did not have additional updates.

“There are no other pauses, none. No other pauses or holds in place,” she declared.

The US has also approved more military assistance in the past month, amounting to more than $1 billion, despite its concerns over humanitarian aid issues and the growing civilian death toll.

“Everything else is moving as it normally would move, and again with the perspective of making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against this multiplicity of challenges,” Mr Blinken said.

At the Pentagon, press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder told reporters: “We continue to support Israel with security assistance and their ability to defend themselves."

The public comments by Mr Netanyahu and Mr Blinken show a new moment of tension between the US and Israel, as other countries increase criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.

Israel blames Hamas, which it says hides among civilians, for any deaths that occur as it retaliates for the Hamas-led attack on October 7, when up to 1,200 people were killed.

Palestinian health officials say at least 37,300 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7.