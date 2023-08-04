US Special counsel Jack Smith did a tremendous job

Feedback on feedback

In reference to Nic Ridley's op-ed My feedback for feedback-obsessed companies is to stop hounding me for my feedback (July 27): As much as I agree with the writer, the case can be made for the contrary, where feedback is essential for improvement. We can only learn from what we’re told. But it could in fact be a human experience deployed across online channels instead of faceless surveys or AI (to almost replicate the in-person retail experience). A real conversation between people might build a better experience, one that is warmer and more personal.

Jon Ivan-Duke, Dubai

Jack Smith did a tremendous job

With regard to the piece Who is US special counsel Jack Smith? (August 2): Well done to Jack Smith and his team for a thorough investigation and that 45-pages long report on Donald Trump's indictment. He is now the first federal prosecutor to secure an indictment against any US president ever.

Gillian Bell, Dubai

Following in Ronaldo's footsteps

With regard to John McAuley's report Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr (August 1): Good move. At least he will be respected and appreciated there.

Hamza Salim, Dubai

The nuisance of notifications

About Marwa Hassan's article When is the best time to send a work email? (August 1): The closer you send it to when that person starts work is the best way, because it will be at the top of their inbox.

Paul Deguglielmo, Inglewood, California, US

Overcoming childhood fears

With reference to Nivriti Butalia's op-ed Safety in numbers: more children should be taught to swim (July 24): For someone who has, since childhood either been encouraged to learn by being signed up for lessons or forced herself as an adult to take lessons, it pains me to say that I still struggle to get over the fear of swimming. And I agree with the absolutely valid line in the piece about this being a life skill and a survival skill that needs to be more widely encouraged, like running or cycling, with better accessibility and affordability.

Afshan Ahmed, Dubai

The obstacle course of obtaining a Schengen visa

I write with regard to Hayley Skirka's article European visa pre-approval and €7 fees – will the EU's new rules for travellers take off? (July 25): There are so many other countries on other continents to explore – it's too much of a hassle to spend months stressing about a holiday that may need to be cancelled at the last minute because a visa didn't come through. I do my best to avoid jumping through hoops for a visa.

Amaka Olele, Dubai