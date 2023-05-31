Humanity needs more resources and space is where to find them

It has been just 62 years since Yuri Gagarin became the first human to go into space. In historical terms, six decades is barely the blink of an eye – that is why this week’s news about the UAE’s ambitious project to explore our solar system’s asteroid belt is so arresting, given that it points to a long-term vision not only for the country but for humanity.

On Monday, details were released of the MBR Explorer, a 2,300kg autonomous spacecraft named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. The advanced device will be launched in 2028. After arriving in the zone between Mars and Jupiter, five billion kilometres from Earth, it will send a lander to the surface of an asteroid.

Aside from the considerable scientific worth of such a project, it also offers important clues to humanity’s future in our celestial neighbourhood. The project could pave the way for asteroid resource extraction – a vital endeavour considering that the belt reportedly contains an astronomical $700 quintillion worth of minerals, including iron, gold and nickel. Many of the asteroids are also thought to be rich in water, a vital resource in the harsh environment of space. Accessing this potential wealth opens up intriguing possibilities for a technologically developing species currently struggling with a finite amount of resources at home.

Many of the asteroids between Mars and Jupiter are also thought to be rich in water, a vital resource in the harsh environment of space. Image via WM Keck Observatory

The challenges that this plan presents are immense. It will be a steep scientific and engineering learning curve between now and the day when humanity begins to effectively take advantage of off-world resources. Thankfully, this provides a wealth of opportunities for future generations in the Emirates to develop the kind of cutting-edge skills and knowledge that will not only propel projects such as the MBR Explorer mission but will also arm the country with the kind of practical knowledge that will have tangible benefits on Earth.

Indeed, it is not for nothing that Sheikh Mohammed referred to the asteroid plan as a “huge national scientific project”. Generations of Emirati men and women will not only learn and grow while preparing and executing these missions – they will work with international partners to make these dreams become reality. They will also learn from setbacks, such as the Rashid lunar rover that is thought to have crashed into the surface of the Moon last month. The years of planning and work that went into the mission will stand Emirati technicians in good stead as they prepare for the asteroid project.

Other Emirati space achievements – such as Dr Sultan Al Neyadi recently becoming the first Arab to walk in space – are of an inspirational quality. This plays an important part in the country’s space ambitions, but learning how to harness the potential bounty of essential resources to be found in space will help with humanity’s security at a time when our future on this planet looks worryingly uncertain. It is such robust scientific and engineering progress that will offer solutions to humanity’s mounting problems. Gagarin may have spent just 108 minutes in orbit but future generations may find themselves spending much longer in space. Projects like the MBR Explorer will help them on their way.