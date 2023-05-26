The power of Tina Turner

With reference to the report Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock n Roll', dies aged 83 (May 24): Rest in peace, Tina Turner. Thank you for the music. Simply the best.

Princeton Sheldon, Abu Dhabi

A beautiful, powerhouse of talent. She didn't always have it easy. Rest in peace, lady.

Lorraine Keogh, Durban, South Africa

The woman with an amazing voice, that lion hair and that powerful, striking presence, and not to forget, the strong legs and the dance moves. She taught Mick Jagger how to dance. The world's stage has fallen silent.

Mildred Ortega Galias, Athens

A whole generation will remember her powerful love songs. 'Proud Mary' – among the finest music ever produced.

Enoch Pondikou, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Absolute legend, she’s got us through some rubbish times.

Becky Crayman, Dubai

A true star, she certainly helped us roll on the river of lockdown. Sad news, RIP Tina.

Kerry Staniforth-Grinnall, Dubai

Young Abdel's path to becoming a guide

With reference to the video report about the youngest tour guide in the historic Lebanese city of Sidon: That is a great story and it is heartening to see he hasn't left school but is pursuing an interest on the side. He's confident, educating himself about the history of his city and I wish him all the success.

Gerard K, Tripoli, Lebanon

Creative sculptures a draw at the Abu Dhabi book fair

With reference to Wajod Alkhamis's video US artist exhibits mind-bending paper sculptures in Abu Dhabi (May 24): Incredible to see Felix Semper's work. You don't often see such unusual talent and interactive sculptures.

Zahir Siddique, Rochdale, UK

This is amazing. It reminds me of the slinky toys we used to play with as children. Mr Semper has obviously got a really creative, quirky eye.

Michelle Fulop, Waterford, Ireland

Looking forward to the development of Kashmir

With regard to Taniya Dutta's report India holds G20 meeting in disputed Kashmir amid tight security (May23): this was an interesting read. India took the bold decision to host the G20 meeting in Kashmir. The objective of choosing this venue was to showcase the beauty of the state and encourage business investment in Srinagar and neighbouring areas. Earlier, development suffered due to the decades of insurgency but confidence has slowly been building, tourists have returned, and the hope is for investment in the state to follow. I look forward to seeing the results of development in this beautiful valley, which is for a good reason still known as paradise on earth.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India