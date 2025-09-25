Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
US
UK
Europe
Asia
This handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority's press office (PPO) shows Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas giving a speech by video conference before the United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York City, from his headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP)
Latest updates

UNGA 2025 live: Palestinian leader Abbas to address UN as peace push gathers steam

  • Netanyahu slams leaders recognising Palestinian state ahead of US trip
  • Trump to announce Gaza 'breakthrough' after presenting 21-point plan to Arab leaders
  • Syria and Ukraine restore ties after Al Shara meets Zelenskyy at UN
  • Australian Prime Minister reiterates country's call for Gaza ceasefire
  • Qatar and Saudi Arabia launch $89m joint initiative to support Syria
  • Snapback sanctions on Iran necessary if talks fail, Witkoff says

Thursday, September 25

Morning: Tunisia, Somalia, Montenegro, Palestine, Yemen, North Macedonia, Haiti, Cameroon, Chad, Burundi, Bolivia, Gabon, Ghana, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Eswatini.

Afternoon: Philippines, Libya, Botswana, Dominica, Republic of the Congo, Timor-Leste, Mauritania, Micronesia, Uganda, Sudan, Tonga, EU, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait.

Friday, September 26

Morning: Israel, Netherlands, China, Thailand, UK, India, Mauritius, Luxembourg, Armenia, Ireland, Georgia, Japan, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Malta, Bhutan, Spain, Bangladesh.

Afternoon: Lesotho, Greece, Cabo Verde, Bulgaria, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu, New Zealand, Niger, Andorra, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belgium, Barbados, Belize, Papua New Guinea, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiji.

Saturday, September 27

Morning: Bahamas, Mali, Jamaica, Togo, Grenada, Burkina Faso, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Liechtenstein, Cambodia, the UAE, Russia, Norway, Cuba, Brunei, Germany.

Afternoon: San Marino, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Nicaragua, Singapore, Seychelles, Oman, Sweden, Malaysia, Bahrain, Djibouti, Iceland, Belarus, Venezuela.

Monday, September 29

Morning: Hungary, Malawi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Benin, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Holy See, Moldova, Afghanistan, South Sudan.

The order of nations can change on a daily basis.

Updated: September 25, 2025, 9:21 AM
