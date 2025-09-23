Latest updates

UNGA 2025 live: 'Impunity is the mother of chaos', says Guterres as General Debate opens

  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opens General Debate
  • Trump to meet Arab leaders on Tuesday
  • Macron says it is time for peace as France recognises Palestine
  • France and 10 other countries recognise Palestine at landmark meeting

Tuesday, September 23

Morning: Brazil, US, Indonesia, Turkey, Peru, Jordan, South Korea, Qatar, Suriname, Lithuania, Portugal, Uruguay, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Uzbekistan.

Afternoon: Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Chile, Tajikistan, Lebanon, France, Kyrgyzstan, Colombia, Poland, Mozambique, Vietnam, Angola, Liberia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Nauru.

Wednesday, September 24

Morning: Spain, Ukraine, Monaco, Iran, Panama, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Kenya, Paraguay, Estonia, Argentina, Serbia, Syria, Croatia, Sierra Leone, Cyprus, Finland.

Afternoon: Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Guatemala, Comoros, Namibia, Guyana, Kiribati, Senegal, Slovakia, Marshall Islands, Central African Republic, Albania, Republic of Congo, Madagascar.

Thursday, September 25

Morning: Tunisia, Somalia, Montenegro, Palestine, Yemen, North Macedonia, Haiti, Cameroon, Chad, Burundi, Bolivia, Gabon, Ghana, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Eswatini.

Afternoon: Philippines, Libya, Botswana, Dominica, Republic of the Congo, Timor-Leste, Mauritania, Micronesia, Uganda, Sudan, Tonga, EU, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait.

Friday, September 26

Morning: Israel, Netherlands, China, Thailand, UK, India, Mauritius, Luxembourg, Armenia, Ireland, Georgia, Japan, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Malta, Bhutan, Spain, Bangladesh.

Afternoon: Lesotho, Greece, Cabo Verde, Bulgaria, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu, New Zealand, Niger, Andorra, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belgium, Barbados, Belize, Papua New Guinea, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiji.

Saturday, September 27

Morning: Bahamas, Mali, Jamaica, Togo, Grenada, Burkina Faso, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Liechtenstein, Cambodia, the UAE, Russia, Norway, Cuba, Brunei, Germany.

Afternoon: San Marino, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Nicaragua, Singapore, Seychelles, Oman, Sweden, Malaysia, Bahrain, Djibouti, Iceland, Belarus, Venezuela.

Monday, September 29

Morning: Hungary, Malawi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Benin, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Holy See, Moldova, Afghanistan, South Sudan.

The order of nations can change on a daily basis.

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

