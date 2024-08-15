Columbia University president Minouche Shafik resigns

Columbia University president Nemat “Minouche” Shafik announced on Wednesday her intention to resign, effective immediately.

In a statement to the New York-based university community, she said the protests that rocked the campus this year, along with others worldwide, had been factors in her decision.

“This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in the community,” Ms Shafik wrote.

“Over the summer, I’ve been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead.”

Ms Shafik was appointed president of the university last year as the first woman to take on the role.

Born in Alexandria, she and her family left Egypt when Gamal Abdel Nasser began nationalising the country.

She grew up in the southern US, living in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina. She holds British and US citizenship.

Previously, she led the London School of Economics, where she earned her master's degree before attaining her doctorate at the University of Oxford.

She also worked at the World Bank, where she rose through the ranks to become the bank’s youngest vice president, as well as the UK Department for International Development, and stints at the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of England.

At the time of Ms Shafik’s appointment, Columbia board of trustees chairman Jonathan Lavine described her as a leader who deeply understood “the academy and the world beyond it”.

“What set Minouche apart as a candidate,” Mr Lavine had said in a statement, “is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world’s most complex problems.”

Columbia was the site of a large student-led protest – one of many across the country – against the war in Gaza and Washington's support of Israel.

Ms Shafik condemned what she called anti-Semitic language and intimidating and harassing behaviour on the campus by protesters, and asked police to intervene when demonstrators refused to disperse.

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Sheffield United 3 Fleck 19, Mousset 52, McBurnie 90 Manchester United 3 Williams 72, Greenwood 77, Rashford 79

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

The specs Engine: Single front-axle electric motor

Power: 218hp

Torque: 330Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 402km (claimed)

Price: From Dh215,000 (estimate)

On sale: September

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

GCC-UK Growth An FTA with the GCC would be very significant for the UK. My Department has forecast that it could generate an additional £1.6 billion a year for our economy.

With consumer demand across the GCC predicted to increase to £800 billion by 2035 this deal could act as a launchpad from which our firms can boost their market share.

Sweet Tooth Creator: Jim Mickle

Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen

Rating: 2.5/5

How to avoid getting scammed Never click on links provided via app or SMS, even if they seem to come from authorised senders at first glance

Always double-check the authenticity of websites

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all your working and personal services

Only use official links published by the respective entity

Double-check the web addresses to reduce exposure to fake sites created with domain names containing spelling errors

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 680hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 800Nm at 2,750-6,000rpm

Transmission: Rear-mounted eight-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 13.6L/100km

On sale: Orderbook open; deliveries start end of year

Price: From Dh970,000

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

ARGYLLE Director: Matthew Vaughn Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena Rating: 3/5

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now