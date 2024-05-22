President Sheikh Mohamed receives president of the World Bank

President Sheikh Mohamed met World Bank president Ajay Banga in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

They met during an event to recognise the efforts of climate champions from around the globe, who helped to make the Cop28 climate conference in the UAE a success last year.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Banga spoke about co-operation between UAE entities and the World Bank and opportunities to enhance collaboration, state news agency Wam reported.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office.