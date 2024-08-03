US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday rejected a plea deal with the accused mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks and two other alleged accomplices.

The plea deal had been reached earlier this week and would have allowed the defendants to avoid the death penalty.

“Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case,” Mr Austin said in a signed memorandum.

Mr Austin also relieved the senior Defence Department official who served as the overseer of the war court at Guantanamo Bay, according to the memorandum, published by the Pentagon.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pretrial agreements with the accused in the above-referenced case, responsibility for such a decision should rest with me as the superior,” it read.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

On Wednesday, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa Al Hawsawi, being held by the US at the federal detention camp in Cuba, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

It was announced in a letter to the families of September 11 victims, but the Pentagon did not release details of the plea deal.

The US agreement with the men came more than 16 years after their prosecution began.

The defendants have been accused of several crimes, including murder, terrorism and plane hijacking in the attack that killed 2,976 people in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Mr Mohammed, a US-educated engineer, is seen as the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks, while Mr bin Attash and Mr Al Hawsawi are accused of being his accomplices.

This is not their first time presenting plea conditions: their previous attempt, along with two other individuals, in September was rejected by President Joe Biden's administration.

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Bob Marley: One Love Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton Rating: 2/5

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

The Specs Lamborghini LM002

Engine: 5.2-litre V12

Power: 450hp at 6,800rpm

Torque: 500Nm at 4,500rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual

0-100kph: 9 seconds (approx)

Top speed: 210kph (approx)

Years built: 1986-93

Total vehicles built: 328

Value today: $300,000+



UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5