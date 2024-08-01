Historic East-West prisoner swap sees exchange of dozens of detainees

Dozens of prisoners from seven countries were freed in a historic exchange between Russia and the West, the Turkish government announced on Thursday.

Ankara, which said it co-ordinated the swap, said it had conducted the "most extensive prisoner exchange operation of recent times" in Ankara, involving the exchange of 26 individuals from prisons in the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus.

Among those released are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan, Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation said.

Also included in the exchange are German mercenary Rico Krieger, who was imprisoned in Belarus, Russian dissident Ilya Yashin, and Russia's FSB security service colonel Vadim Krasikov, who was imprisoned in Germany.

Congressman Brendan Boyle, whose district is home to Gershkovich's parents, said the journalist is “finally coming home”.

“My constituents Mikhail and Ella Gershkovich have been forced to endure the unimaginable, and I hope that their family can now begin to heal,” Mr Boyle said in a statement.

“Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan’s unjust imprisonment as hostages is yet another sobering reminder of how evil [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] regime really is.”

Mr Whelan was arrested in Russia in December 2018, also on accusations of espionage. The US had tried numerous times to secure his release, including in 2022 when women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was released in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Mr Gershkovich had recently been sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on spying charges.

Russian authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the US.

The reporter, 32, became the first US journalist to be taken into custody in Russia on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986.

Mr Gershkovich and Mr Whelan denied the charges, as did officials in Washington, who said they had been wrongfully detained.

Both their families had spent years pressing US officials for information and to help secure their releases.

The Biden administration has prioritised bringing wrongfully detained citizens home.

In September, Washington secured the release of five US citizens held in Iran for years in a complex deal that included the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

Ellie Sennett in Washington contributed to this report.

RIDE ON Director: Larry Yang Stars: Jackie Chan, Liu Haocun, Kevin Guo Rating: 2/5

SPECS Engine: 2-litre direct injection turbo

Transmission: 7-speed automatic

Power: 261hp

Torque: 400Nm

Price: From Dh134,999

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Shaffra

Started: 2023

Based: DIFC Innovation Hub

Sector: metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Investment: currently closing $1.5 million seed round

Investment stage: pre-seed

Investors: Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi and different PCs and angel investors from Saudi Arabia

Number of staff: nine

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Meg 2: The Trench Director: Ben Wheatley

Stars: Jason Statham, Jing Wu, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, Cliff Curtis, Melissanthi Mahut and Shuya Sophia Cai

Rating: 2/5

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation 2 to 5

Rating: 5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



'The Sky is Everywhere' Director:Josephine Decker Stars:Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon Rating:2/5

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

RESULT Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90'+1)

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2