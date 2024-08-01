Historic East-West prisoner swap sees exchange of dozens of detainees

Dozens of prisoners from seven countries were freed in a historic exchange between Russia and the West, the Turkish government announced on Thursday.
Ankara, which said it co-ordinated the swap, said it had conducted the "most extensive prisoner exchange operation of recent times" in Ankara, involving the exchange of 26 individuals from prisons in the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus.
Among those released are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan, Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation said.
Also included in the exchange are German mercenary Rico Krieger, who was imprisoned in Belarus, Russian dissident Ilya Yashin, and Russia's FSB security service colonel Vadim Krasikov, who was imprisoned in Germany.
Congressman Brendan Boyle, whose district is home to Gershkovich's parents, said the journalist is “finally coming home”.
“My constituents Mikhail and Ella Gershkovich have been forced to endure the unimaginable, and I hope that their family can now begin to heal,” Mr Boyle said in a statement.
“Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan’s unjust imprisonment as hostages is yet another sobering reminder of how evil [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] regime really is.”
Mr Whelan was arrested in Russia in December 2018, also on accusations of espionage. The US had tried numerous times to secure his release, including in 2022 when women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was released in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Mr Gershkovich had recently been sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on spying charges.
Russian authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the US.
The reporter, 32, became the first US journalist to be taken into custody in Russia on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986.
Mr Gershkovich and Mr Whelan denied the charges, as did officials in Washington, who said they had been wrongfully detained.
Both their families had spent years pressing US officials for information and to help secure their releases.
The Biden administration has prioritised bringing wrongfully detained citizens home.
In September, Washington secured the release of five US citizens held in Iran for years in a complex deal that included the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
Ellie Sennett in Washington contributed to this report.
