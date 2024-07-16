Two armed drones attack US base in Iraq, report says

Two armed drones on Tuesday attacked Iraq's Ain Al Asad airbase, which hosts US troops and other international forces in western Iraq, Reuters quoted military sources as saying.

No casualties have been reported, said the sources.

It is believed to be the first attack against US forces in Iraq since early February, when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq halted assaults on American troops.

Iraqi groups and others in the region had been involved in a wave of attacks on American interests in the region after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

The US responded by carrying out a series of strikes, mostly on Syria but also on Iraq.

The Iraq-based attacks stopped after the US and the Iraqi government began to engage in talks over a timeline for withdrawing American forces from the country.

But a powerful militia leader in Iraq warned late last month that all US interests in the region, particularly in Iraq, will be attacked if Washington supports any Israeli military operation against Lebanon.

