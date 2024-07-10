Britain's support for Ukraine will not change, Keir Starmer tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to reaffirm the Labour government's continuing support for Kyiv.

They met on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Washington, where the UK's new Prime Minister is making his first foray on to the global stage since his landslide electoral victory last week.

“I just had a very good meeting with President Zelenskyy where … we made it clear that, as far as the UK is concerned, the change in government makes no difference to the support we will provide,” Mr Starmer told reporters.

Mr Starmer also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who commended the Prime Minister's pledge to reset ties with Europe.

Relations had fallen to a low ebb under 14 years of Euro-sceptical Conservative rule capped by Britain's departure from the EU.

“The Chancellor welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to resetting the UK’s European partnerships, noting how important our friendships with like-minded countries will be in a challenging international environment,” Downing Street said in a readout of the meeting.

“They discussed the importance of having the widest possible co-operation across all aspects of the relationship.”

Mr Starmer said the Nato summit “is an opportunity for our Labour government to reaffirm our commitment” to the alliance.

Mr Scholz and Mr Starmer also discussed the need for enhanced defence co-operation in Europe to act as a deterrent for aggression by "hostile actors".

They agreed to "strike a deep UK-Germany defence agreement.. without delay", the readout states.

Britain's new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, wrote an article on Sunday saying the new government would “reset relations with Europe as a reliable partner, a dependable ally and a good neighbour”.

The focus of the Nato summit is support to Ukraine, though Mr Starmer's appearance has generated considerable buzz and US President Joe Biden's mental and physical condition is also attracting considerable attention.

