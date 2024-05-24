Netanyahu to address Congress soon, US House Speaker says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said that Congress would soon host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Tonight, I'm happy to announce something else to you: we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress,” Mr Johnson told an event at the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Congressional leaders had said in March that they were open to issuing Mr Netanyahu an invitation to address a joint session of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Mr Johnson did not say when the visit might take place.

Such an invitation would need the approval of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who has criticised Mr Netanyahu's leadership and called for elections in Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that Mr Johnson had said Mr Schumer has agreed to host Mr Netanyahu.

A visit by the Israeli Prime Minister would create political tension: Axios reported on Wednesday that some Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, were against it.

The announcement comes after the lead prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he was seeking arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, along with three Hamas leaders.

“I say tonight in response to those warrants from the ICC … the US will not acknowledge or abide by or acquiesce to his act – we will not do it,” Mr Johnson said.

The House Speaker was among many in Congress who criticised the decision and threatened sanctions against the prosecutor and his team.

Mr Johnson was speaking at an event marking 76 years since Israel's independence, and he remarked that he believed dozens of members of Congress were in the audience. He spoke alongside Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar and Israeli ambassador Michael Herzog.

“Since October 7, Israel has been fortunate to receive generous American support including critical material security, culminating in the hugely important national security supplemental,” said Mr Herzog, referencing the $95 billion aid package passed by Congress last month, with $26 billion earmarked for Israel.

The news of Mr Netanyahu's possible visit comes as Israel continues military operations around Rafah, the last refuge in Gaza for more than a million Palestinians who have taken shelter there amid the war.

The war has caused a spiralling humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies as the Israeli military has blocked crossings out of the enclave.