US House Speaker supports Trump at court as hush money witness Cohen testifies

US House Speaker Mike Johnson joined Donald Trump at his hush money trial on Tuesday, repeating claims that the four criminal cases the former American president faces are aimed at undermining his bid to retake the White House.

“These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. This is election interference,” Mr Johnson told reporters outside the courtroom, repeating Mr Trump's own words in labelling the proceeding a witch hunt and a sham.

“It's impossible for anybody to deny, that looks at this objectively, that the judicial system in our country has been weaponised against President Trump.”

The three other cases charge Mr Trump with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential defeat and mishandling classified documents after leaving office. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumed testifying on Tuesday, a day after telling jurors that Mr Trump personally authorised him to make a hush money payment to an adult film star weeks before the 2016 election.

Cohen, once so loyal to Mr Trump that he claimed he would take a bullet for his boss, is the prosecution's star witness.

In 2018, he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for his role in the illegal hush payments scheme.

In hours of testimony on Monday, he said Mr Trump ordered him to pay Stormy Daniels to ensure her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

“Just do it,” Cohen remembered Mr Trump saying.

Cohen's $130,000 payment in October 2016 is at the heart of Mr Trump's trial, the first for a former US president, which began in New York state criminal court in Manhattan a month ago.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump paid Cohen back after the election and hid the reimbursements by creating false records indicating they were for legal fees. Those reimbursements provide the basis for the 34 counts of falsifying business records that Trump faces.

In early testimony on Tuesday, Cohen recounted an Oval Office meeting with Mr Trump in February 2017 when the newly inaugurated president told him he would soon be receiving the first two instalments of a bonus package. That package, Cohen said, included reimbursements for the Daniels payment.

Trump, 77, who is running against Democratic President Joe Biden in November, has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.