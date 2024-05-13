Melinda Gates to leave Gates Foundation

Foundation is one of the most influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion to fight poverty and disease

Under the terms of her agreement with Mr Gates, Ms French Gates will receive an additional $12.5 billion to further her philanthropic work focusing on women and families. AP

Adla Massoud author image
Adla Massoud
New York
May 13, 2024
Melinda French Gates announced on Monday that she would be stepping down as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private philanthropic organisations in the world.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7,” Ms French Gates wrote on X.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly … The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy.”

The couple previously said they intended to continue leading the organisation together on a two-year trial basis following their divorce in 2021.

Under the terms of her agreement with Mr Gates, Ms French Gates will receive an additional $12.5 billion to further her philanthropic work focusing on women and families.

The foundation is one of the most influential forces in global public health, having spent more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

Microsoft co-founder Mr Gates commended Ms French Gates's efforts and expressed gratitude for her “critical contributions” to the foundation.

“As a co-founder and co-chair, Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality,” he said on X.

“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”

Updated: May 13, 2024, 6:24 PM
