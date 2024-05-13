Melinda Gates to leave Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates announced on Monday that she would be stepping down as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private philanthropic organisations in the world.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7,” Ms French Gates wrote on X.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly … The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy.”

The couple previously said they intended to continue leading the organisation together on a two-year trial basis following their divorce in 2021.

Under the terms of her agreement with Mr Gates, Ms French Gates will receive an additional $12.5 billion to further her philanthropic work focusing on women and families.

The foundation is one of the most influential forces in global public health, having spent more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

Microsoft co-founder Mr Gates commended Ms French Gates's efforts and expressed gratitude for her “critical contributions” to the foundation.

“As a co-founder and co-chair, Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality,” he said on X.

“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”