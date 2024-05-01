Palestine protests turn violent at UCLA as tension flares across US campuses

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Campuses across the US were on edge on Wednesday after pro-Palestine protests at the University of California, Los Angeles turned violent and police at Columbia University in New York made hundreds of arrests after raiding a building that demonstrators had occupied.

Arrests and scuffles also broke out at other institutions, including the University of Wisconsin and the City College of New York, as administrators called in the police to deal with demonstrations that have rocked campuses in a mass movement not seen since the anti-Vietnam War protests in the 1960s and '70s.

The violence at UCLA broke out overnight after Israel supporters attacked a camp set up by pro-Palestinian protesters. The university called police, who moved in to end the violence.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the violence “absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable” in a post on social media platform X and said officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene.

Late on Tuesday, officers from the New York Police Department entered Columbia's campus after the university requested help clearing a tent encampment and reclaiming Hamilton Hall, which protesters had seized hours earlier.

Almost 300 people were arrested, officials said.

It was the second time the university had requested police assistance in responding to student protests on campus.

“We made the decision … that this was a law enforcement matter, and that the NYPD were best positioned to determine and execute an appropriate response,” a university spokesman said.

Blocks away at the City College of New York, demonstrators were in a stand-off with police outside the public institution's main gate.

Video posted on social media by reporters on the scene late on Tuesday showed officers putting some people on the ground and shoving others as they cleared the street and pavements.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and police have accused "outside agitators" of radicalising students, with officials pointing to a "change in tactics" used by protesters as evidence that outside actors had been attempting to sow "chaos" during demonstrations.

They did not, however, indicate whether any of these alleged agitators had been arrested, saying only that "certain individuals ... well known to us" had been involved in demonstrations.

At the University of Wisconsin, police on Wednesday began dismantling a protest encampment at the school in Madison.

Protesters have spent weeks demanding universities shed any investments they have in companies or funds that are connected to Israel, as well as asking colleges to cut academic ties with Israeli institutions.

The protests have let to an outcry from politicians including President Joe Biden, who have condemned protesters' tactics that have led to campuses being shut down during final exams and weeks before graduation ceremonies.

Republicans accuse the pro-Palestinian protesters of being anti-Semitic and have suggested the National Guard should be deployed to end the movement.

At Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, police in riot gear closed in on an encampment late on Tuesday and arrested about 20 people for trespassing.

University officials had warned earlier in the day that students would face criminal charges if they did not disperse.

