US House approves $86 bn in aid for Ukraine and Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Billions of dollars in financial aid have been approved for Israel and Ukraine by the US House of Representaives, one of President Joe Biden's key priorities.

The votes represent about $25 billion for Israel and $61 billion for Ukraine.

The vote for military aid to Israel was passed minutes after the vote for Ukraine.

The House also passed an aid package for Taiwan to counter China and a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban in the United States, where it has around 170 million users.

Read more Israel shows Iran it can strike deep in its nuclear heartland

Before the vote, the House began a sombre and serious debate with an unusual sense of purpose. Passage of the votes was being seen as a sign that the US shows support to allies.

“The eyes of the world are upon us, and history will judge what we do here and now,” said Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The weekend scene presented a striking display of congressional action after months of stalemate.

A series of votes were scheduled on three aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, and others that contain several other foreign policy proposals.

The package will next go to the Senate, where passage in the coming days is nearly assured. President Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

“Sometimes when you are living history, as we are today, you don't understand the significance of the actions of the votes that we make on this House floor, of the effect that it will have down the road,” said New York Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “This is a historic moment.”

Passage through the House would clear the biggest hurdle to Mr Biden's funding request, first made in October as Ukraine's military supplies began to run low.

Nato chiesf Jens Stoltenberg hailed the US House approval of a long-awaited $61-billion aid package for Ukraine's war effort.