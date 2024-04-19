Person appears to set themself on fire outside Trump trial

A person appeared to set themself on fire outside the New York City courthouse on Friday where the Donald Trump hush money trial is taking place.

CNN anchor Laura Coates reported live on television describing a person "fully ablaze" and "engulfed in flames", with New York police responding immediately.

Footage shared on X showed a ball of flames covering a person on the ground, and a dozen police officers surrounding them.

"I can smell the burning of some sort of flesh, I can smell the burning of some sort of agent ... as well as an accelerant to put out that fire," Coates said.

The area around the Manhattan District Court is under heightened security as the former US president is required to be present for historic legal proceedings.

Just minutes before the fire incident, the trial in the Manhattan District Court had just completed empanelling a full jury of 12 members and six alternates.