Shooting reported outside Eid celebration in Philadelphia

Multiple people were shot and four suspects were arrested in a shooting outside an event marking Eid Al Fitr in Philadelphia on Wednesday, news reports said.

A police official anonymously told the Associated Press that at least two people were shot. A local ABC News affiliate reported that four people were arrested.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many people played a role.

The injured were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Philadelphia is the largest city in the East Coast state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said his office had spoken to local officials.

“My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid Al Fitr event in Philadelphia,” Mr Casey wrote in a post on X.

My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 10, 2024

'As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement.”

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city’s Parkside section.