Israel waging ‘war against humanity’, says World Central Kitchen founder

Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip seems to have become a “war against humanity itself”, the World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres said on Sunday.

The Israeli military last week killed seven aid workers from the NGO, provoking international outrage and a threat from President Joe Biden that US support for Israel in Gaza might change unless more is done to address the humanitarian disaster.

Speaking to CBS News, Mr Andres criticised Israel for what he saw as its seemingly indiscriminate targeting.

“This is happening for too long. It’s been six months of targeting anything that seems [to move],” the celebrity chef said.

“This doesn’t seem a war against terror. This doesn’t seem any more a war about defending Israel. These really at this point it seems it’s a war against humanity itself.”

Israel claims it mistook the World Central Kitchen aid convoy for vehicles being used by Hamas.