Keir Starmer seeks to convince UK public Labour is ready to govern in first major speech

Keir Starmer will appeal for the public’s trust in his first major speech of the general election campaign on Monday, as he seeks to convince voters Labour is ready to govern.

The Labour leader will say while people are “fed up with the failure, chaos and decline” of the Conservative party, there are still “countless” undecided voters.

“Whatever the polls say, I know there are countless people who haven’t decided how they’ll vote in this election,” he will say.

“They’re fed up with the failure, chaos and division of the Tories, but they still have questions about us. Has Labour changed enough? Do I trust them with my money, our borders and our security?

“My answer is yes, you can – because I have changed this party. Permanently. This has been my driving mission since day one. I was determined to change Labour so that it could serve the British people.”

Mr Starmer took over the leadership of Labour in 2020 after the party suffered its worst defeat since 1935.

“I took this Labour Party four years ago, and I changed it into the party you see today. I was criticised for some of the changes I’ve made. Change is always like that,” he will say.

“There are always people who say, don’t do that, don’t go so fast. But whenever I face a fork in the road it always comes back to this – the golden thread: Country first, party second.”

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the Conservative Party's plans to bring back National Service if it wins power at the July 4 general election, in the first major policy announcement of the campaign.

He said 18 year olds would be given a choice of joining the military full-time for 12 months or spending one weekend a month for a year “volunteering” in their community.

Mr Sunak said the policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world” and give young people a “shared sense of purpose”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said 18 year olds would not be forced to go to jail if they refuse to carry out the “mandatory” national service.

But Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan did not rule out the possibility of parents being liable for fines if their adult children refuse to take part in the national service plan proposed by the Conservatives.

She said that the programme would be compulsory in the same way as staying in education or training until 18 is.

Asked on Times Radio on Monday whether parents would face prosecution if their 18 year olds refuse to sign up for the military or volunteering activity, she said: “I'm not going to write the detailed policy now. That's what a royal commission programme of works will be for.”