UK terror suspect 'travelled to fight for Jaysh Al Fath rebels in Syria'

A terror suspect accused of travelling to Syria to fight for rebels known as Jaysh Al Fath has been arrested and charged in Britain.

Isa Giga, 31, was arrested after he arrived in London on a flight from Turkey.

It is alleged he intended to commit acts of terrorism.

Read more Paris trial of Syrian officials highlights regime's torture and abuse

Police claim he "engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention, namely travelled to Syria to fight for the ‘Jaysh Al Fath’ groups".

Jaysh Al Fath, or Army of Conquest, is the name of a rebel coalition that has fought President Bashar Al Assad's regime during Syria's civil war.

London's Metropolitan Police, which has national counter-terrorism responsibilities, said Giga was to make a first court appearance on Saturday.

He previously lived in Hounslow in west London.

"Should anyone return to the UK whom we suspect of being involved in any terrorist-related activity overseas, then they can expect to be thoroughly investigated," said the Met's counter-terrorism commander Dominic Murphy.

"We work very closely with other partners and agencies here in the UK and overseas in order to do this and help keep the public safe."