Rishi Sunak puts Rwanda migrant plan at heart of election battle

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak drew election battle lines on migration on Thursday, vowing deportations to Rwanda will begin within weeks if voters keep him in power.

Mr Sunak used the first full day of campaigning for Britain's July 4 election to cast himself as the candidate for those who "believe in stopping the boats".

The Conservative leader said illegal English Channel migrants would not be sent to Rwanda before the election but everything is in place "so that flights can go in July".

New figures published on Thursday revealed migration added 685,000 people to the UK's population last year, in what is sure to fuel further debate over the UK's border policy.

The net migration figure is down from a record 764,000 in 2022 but still high by historical standards and was described as "appalling" by Reform Party right-wing figurehead Nigel Farage.

The Labour opposition says the Rwanda plan is an "expensive gimmick", instead promising a new police unit and agreements with France and Europe.

Mr Sunak leapt on that dividing line with Labour leader Keir Starmer on Thursday to tell voters "if you care about that issue, I’m the one that’s going to deliver on it for you".

"If I’m re-elected as Prime Minister, I’m going to get those flights off," he told broadcasters in a round of morning interviews.

"I’m going to get that deterrent going and that’s how we’re going to stop the boats. Keir Starmer is not going to do that."

Police recently scuffled with protesters in south London who were blocking a bus being used to transport migrants. Getty Images

A drive to "stop the boats" was one of five key pledges that Mr Sunak asked voters last year to judge his premiership on but the Rwanda scheme has been bogged down by court battles.

The number of Channel crossings fell last year but Mr Sunak conceded they have risen again after a surge in arrivals from Vietnam.

The legal migration figures show signs of higher emigration by non-EU nationals, while the number of visa applications has fallen, according to the Office of National Statistics.

However, it said it was "too early to say if this is the start of a new downward trend" from the 2022 figure, which was revised up to 764,000.

Mr Sunak said officials have "put the preparations in place" for Rwanda flights by booking planes and airfields, hiring case workers and detaining people ready for deportation.

One migrant voluntarily left the UK for Rwanda under the scheme last month, in what ministers hailed as a partial win.

The prime minister touted that several European countries are looking into similar models to Britain's Rwanda scheme.

The emphasis in the EU has generally been on processing claims in third countries rather than permanent deportations there.

Mr Sunak says there is "no way to stop this problem" unless it is "clear that if someone comes to our country illegally they won’t be able to stay and they will be removed".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, is drawing dividing lines on migraton with Labour leader Keir Starmer. Getty Images

Labour recently set out an immigration policy that includes more intelligence sharing with Europe and agreements to return people to France.

It is pledging to hire more staff and create a new returns unit to "clear the Tory asylum backlog" and save money on hotels where migrants are housed.

Former prosecutor Mr Starmer would also appoint a former police, military or intelligence chief as head of a new border security command, Labour says.

It says the command would "use counter-terror style tactics" to take on the human-trafficking gangs behind the Channel crossings.

The Rwanda plan is "an extortionately expensive gimmick rather than a serious plan to tackle dangerous boat crossings", the party says.

Parliament passed a bill last month declaring Rwanda a safe country, moving to override objections by the UK's Supreme Court.

The current parliament – elected in 2019 with a near-landslide Conservative majority – will be formally dissolved on Thursday.

Voters will go to the polls on July 4 with any new government normally taking office immediately, unless there is a need for coalition talks.

