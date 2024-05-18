Passengers to be hit by further strike action at Heathrow

Border Force workers at Heathrow are set to go on strike for three days at the end of the month, potentially causing delays to passengers' journeys.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said staff in terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 would walk out on May 31, June 1 and 2, as they continue their protest over changes to their working conditions.

Read More Inside Heathrow: What it takes to handle 79 million passengers a year

Border Force workers, who are employed by the Home Office not Heathrow airport, will also refuse to work overtime for three weeks from June 4, voicing their opposition to changes in their roster system.

“We are keen to resolve this dispute but the Home Office must first put something on the table for our members to consider," PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said.

“The Home Office has said it is ‘open to discuss’ a resolution but it only responded to our request for a meeting after we threatened further action.

“Until it comes back with changes to the roster that will benefit our members then the dispute will continue.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow told The National that the airport is "working closely alongside them (the Home Office) to mitigate any potential disruption to passengers".

More than 300 Border Force workers walked out in late April and early May in four days of industrial action.

Munich International Airport, where activists gained access to the runway to protest against the German government's environmental policies. Reuters

Munich airport closure

Meanwhile, Munich airport was closed for several hours on Saturday after climate activists gained access to the runway as part of a campaign calling for more government action against greenhouse emissions.

Activists from Letzte Generation, or Last Generation, said they’d blocked the runway before flights started their regular daily schedule.

The group often stages protests and sit-ins on roads in Germany to call for more action to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

In previous years, activists have disrupted take-offs and landings at Munich and Berlin’s main airports after several activists glued themselves to runways.