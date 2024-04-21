Rishi Sunak and King Abdullah II discuss further efforts to deliver aid to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UK and Jordan discussed efforts to “significantly step up” humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, amid fears of a regional escalation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday and discussed Britain's participation in Jordanian-led aid deliveries by air. They also discussed land and maritime aid corridors to Gaza.

Seeking to alleviate fears of a regional escalation after hostilities between Iran and Israel, Mr Sunak stressed the UK's “staunch support for Jordanian and wider regional security, in the face of recent threats”.

“A significant escalation was not in anyone’s interests,” he said.

The UK remained committed to finding a resolution to the crisis in Gaza, in the form of an “immediate humanitarian pause “to get more aid in, release the hostages, and lead to a “longer-term sustainable ceasefire”.

A “viable” two-state solution remained the UK's “ultimate goal”, the Prime Minister told the Jordanian leader, with support for a “reformed Palestinian authority to deliver stability and prosperity across the Palestinian territories”.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Abdullah II of Jordan met in Downing Street in February this year. EPA

The call comes days after Britain abstained from a UN Security Council Resolution vote recognising Palestinian statehood.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron had previously suggested Britain would be ready to recognise the Palestinian State at the UN “sooner rather than later”.

Lord Cameron was in Israel this week alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, where he described Israel's efforts to allow more aid into Gaza as “positive”.

This conflict is continuing because Hamas won't take the hostage deal.



UK and German Foreign Secretaries visited Israel yesterday, hear their updates 👇 @David_Cameron @Abaerbock pic.twitter.com/2aqEqMPuDv — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 18, 2024

On Sunday, the Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad condemned Israel's overnight air strike on a building in Rafah.

The strike killed nine people, including six children, according to authorities in Gaza. “Appalled by the Israeli strike on a residential apartment in the densely populated Rafah in Gaza, which resulted in more children being killed,” Lord Ahmad wrote on X.

“We must stop this fighting immediately and bring an end to this conflict.”

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated their intention to invade Rafah in southern Gaza, despite concerns from the US and UK that this would lead to significant civilian casualties.