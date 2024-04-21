Houthi attacks and Gaza on UK agenda for Bahrain and UAE mission

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UK’s Middle East minister is on a diplomatic trip, where Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the war in Gaza will top the agenda, to see Bahrain and UAE leaders.

Lord Tariq Ahmad will visit the UK’s naval support facility in Bahrain, which has helped international operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.

He will also discuss latest developments in Gaza after the US voted for a $25 billion aid package for Israel.

Lord Ahmad said: “At this critical period, we must do all we can – including working with key partners – to strengthen regional stability and security and push for de-escalation.

“The UK, Bahrain and the UAE are close partners and they have a crucial role to play in the region and I look forward to discussing our ongoing efforts towards alleviating the dire humanitarian suffering in Gaza by getting more aid in through as many routes as possible and to get hostages out.

“We must also work closely together to address the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and make progress towards peace and security in the Middle East, most importantly securing an irreversible pathway to delivering a two-state solution of Israel and Palestine.”

He arrives in Bahrain on Sunday and will then travel to the UAE.

While in Bahrain he will visit the UK’s Royal Navy facility, from where the UK has supported operations against the Houthi attacks on international shipping. He is also expected to discuss Gaza and wider regional security.

The UK supports Operation Prosperity Guardian and Operation Poseidon Archer as parts of efforts to tackle the Houthi attacks.

In meetings with Bahrain’s National Security Adviser, Foreign Minister and Interior Minister, Lord Ahmad will emphasise the UK’s efforts towards securing an immediate pause in the fighting to get more life-saving aid into Gaza faster and through as many routes as possible.

The minister will then travel to the UAE where he is expected to have further discussions on the ongoing war.