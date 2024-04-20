London police apologise twice over 'openly Jewish' remarks during protest

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Police in the UK have apologised twice after an officer described an anti-Semitism campaigner as “openly Jewish” as he was threatened with arrest near a pro-Palestine protest.

Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against anti-Semitism, was wearing a kippah when he was stopped by officers in central London on April 13.

A video posted on social media showed Mr Falter being told by police that he was “quite openly Jewish” and causing a “breach of peace”.

Speaking on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, assistant commissioner Matt Twist said that the officer's comments were “hugely regrettable” but added that the issues surrounding the ongoing protests are “complex, contentious and polarising”.

An apology from the Met suggested opponents of the marches “must know that their presence is provocative” and they are “increasing the likelihood of an altercation” by lining the route to object.

But the force issued another statement apologising for the “further offence” the apology had caused.

It said: “The use of the term ‘openly Jewish’ by one of our officers is hugely regrettable. We know it will have caused offence to many. We reiterate our apology.

“Being Jewish is not a provocation. Jewish Londoners must be able to feel safe in this city.

“Our commitment to protecting the public extends to all communities across London. It’s important that our public statements reflect that more clearly than they did today.”

“You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything, but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”



Enough is enough. It is time for a major change.



Mr Falter said he had been walking in the capital after attending synagogue and was not there to make a counter-protest.

In the clip another officer said to him: “There’s a unit of people here now.

“You will be escorted out of this area so you can go about your business, go where you want freely, or if you choose to remain here because you are causing a breach of peace with all these other people, you will be arrested.”

The officer said that Mr Falter’s presence was “antagonising”.

Mr Falter said: “Despite being told repeatedly that London is safe for Jews when these marches are taking place, my interactions with police officers last Saturday show that the Met believes that being openly Jewish will antagonise the anti-Israel marchers and that Jews need protection, which the police cannot guarantee.

“Instead of addressing that threat of anti-Semitic violence, the Met's policy instead seems to be that law-abiding Jewish Londoners should not be in the parts of London where these marches are taking place. In other words, that they are no-go zones for Jews.”

Mr Falter said he will be walking in London on April 27, adding that no part of the capital should be unsafe.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in London last Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge the British government to stop all arms sales to Israel.

Crowds waved Palestinian flags, chanted “Free Palestine” and held signs calling for a “ceasefire now” and an end to arms sales.