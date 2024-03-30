Iranian journalists reveal extent of threats as presenter recovers from 'shock' attack

Iranian journalists have been subjected to a series of threats, Iran International said on Saturday as one of its presenters recovers from a knife attack.

Pouria Zeraati, host of the station’s Final Word programme, is in a stable condition after a knife attack outside his home in Wimbledon, south London.

Iran has denied anything to do with the attack.

London’s Metropolitan police said they are keeping an open mind but the investigation is being led by country-terror officers aware of a number of threats against the station and others.

Read more Dissidents in London on high terror alert despite sanctions on Iran's IRGC

Iran International spokesman Adam Baillie said the incident was "hugely frightening" but Zeraati was "doing very well" and recovering in hospital.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been targeting journalists and their families, Mr Baillie said.

"It was a shocking, shocking incident, whatever the outcome of an investigation reveals,” he said.

"But for him as a leading presenter, as with our other presenters and journalists, yes, it is a great shock. It's the first attack of its kind."

Pouria Zeraati. Photo: Iran International

Iran's charge d'affaires in the UK Mehdi Hosseini Matin said "we deny any link" to the incident.

In January, the Foreign Office announced sanctions against members of the IRGC's Unit 840 following an ITV investigation into plots to assassinate two of Iran International's presenters in the UK.

Officials said that plot was the latest credible example of Iran's attempts to kill or intimidate Britons or people with links to the UK, with at least 15 such threats since January 2022.

The London-based Farsi language channel aims to provide independent coverage of Iran, but Tehran has declared it a terrorist organisation.

London police outside Iran International offices in London last year. The National/file

The station’s influence – with an estimated 30 million viewers both in Iran and abroad – is believed to have led the Tehran regime to take previous action against it.

Iranian dissidents across the capital were warned earlier this year by security services of an increased risk of violence or kidnap due to rising Middle East tension.

Sources have told The National that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was using London-based criminals to carry out attacks against opponents of the regime.

Mr Baillie told BBC Radio 4's Today: "Along with our colleagues at BBC Persian, Iran International has been under threat, very heavy threats, for the last 18 months since the IRGC said 'we're coming for you', which they have consistently repeated."

He said the IRGC "get in touch through proxies, they don't leave a paper trail".

"No one's going to call up from the IRGC and go 'hey, it's us', but families have been taken in for questioning and threatened."

He added: "The scale of that has increased dramatically over the last few months, and the scale and the type of questioning is more aggressive, 'tell your relatives to stop working for this channel' and so on."

In December 2023 an IT worker was jailed for three-and-a-half years for spying on Iran International before a "planned attack" on British soil.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev carried out hostile reconnaissance for others at the London headquarters of Iran International in February.

After a trial at the Old Bailey, the Chechnya-born Austrian was found guilty of trying to collect information for terrorist purposes.