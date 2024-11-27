President Sheikh Mohamed wished the new ambassadors well in their new jobs, during a ceremony on Wednesday. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives new foreign ambassadors

UAE leader meets several newly-appointed diplomats in Abu Dhabi

The National

November 27, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received newly appointed ambassadors representing various countries, during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

They were: Moussa Almon Oumarou, ambassador of Niger; Maria Belovas, ambassador of Estonia; Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, ambassador of Peru; Badruddin Maulana, ambassador of Afghanistan; Ashrafjon Gulov, ambassador of Tajikistan; Anatol Vangheli, ambassador of Moldova; Kenneth Milimo Nganga, ambassador of Kenya; Haji Ahmad bin Haji Jumat, ambassador of Brunei; Diaminatou Sangare, ambassador of Mali; Gerardo Perez Figueroa, ambassador of El Salvador; Annalee Cecelia Babb, ambassador of Barbados; Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya, ambassador of Fiji; Tengku Sirajuzzaman bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, ambassador of Malaysia; Ken Okinawa, ambassador of Japan; and Alberto Leonardo Cuvelo, ambassador of Mozambique.

The ceremony at Qasr Al Watan took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the reception, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in strengthening ties between the UAE and their respective countries, state news agency Wam reported. He also assured them of the full support of the UAE authorities to enable their work.

Updated: November 27, 2024, 6:06 PM

