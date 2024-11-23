President of Indonesia arrives in UAE for state visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in Abu Dhabi for a state visit on Saturday morning.

Mr Subianto's plane received an escort from military jets as it entered UAE airspace. The Indonesian leader was greeted on arrival by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The UAE and Indonesia have long-standing ties. Two years ago, the nations signed a trade agreement to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion within five years. Since that deal was agreed, Indonesia, the largest economy in South-East Asia, has significantly increased its trade volumes with the Emirates. A decade ago, non-oil trade was significantly lower, but has since risen to $4 billion.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visited Indonesia in 1990, a tour which was viewed as pivotal to relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasised during his chairing of the UAE-Indonesia Joint Committee in Abu Dhabi in 2023 that the two countries have co-ordinated closely in vital sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, aviation, agriculture, food security, infrastructure, transportation, health, artificial intelligence, education, and culture.

Earlier this year, Mr Subianto's predecessor in office, Joko Widodo also made a state visit to the UAE, where he received the Order of Zayed for his efforts in strengthening UAE-Indonesian relations.

