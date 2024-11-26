UAE expresses condolences to family of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

The UAE has expressed its condolences and solidarity with the family of Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan after his alleged murder. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended its thanks to Turkish authorities for their co-operation in arresting the perpetrators while praising the professionalism and handling of the case by Emirati authorities.

The Ministry also stressed the UAE's commitment to the approach of tolerance and the values ​​of peaceful coexistence between different religions and cultures. It comes after three men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder in the UAE.

The suspects were named as Olimpi Tohirovic, Mahmoud John Abdel Rahim, both 28, and Azizi Kamilovic, 33. All are from Uzbekistan, state news agency Wam reported on Monday. The ministry said legal procedures were under way.

Authorities on Sunday said Mr Kogan, 28, had entered the country as a Moldovan. After receiving a missing-persons report from the victim’s family, authorities sent investigation teams who discovered his body. The location of the body and cause of death have not been disclosed.

“The ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to the safety and security of its citizens, residents and visitors,” Wam reported on Sunday. “It highlighted that the nation’s security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety.”