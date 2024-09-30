UAE condemns attack that targeted ambassador to Sudan's residence

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack that targeted the country’s head of mission in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack “heinous” and said it resulted in extensive damage to the building. The UAE has also called on the Sudanese army to assume full responsibility, saying the attack came from a military aircraft.

The ministry said it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the UN against the attack, saying it represents a violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

The ministry stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations. It also reaffirmed its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of international law.

The Sudanese army has not commented.

War started in Sudan in April 2023, between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. About 25 million people, half of the country’s population, need aid while about eight million have fled their homes, according to the UN. At least 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

